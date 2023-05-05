UnitedHealth Escapes ERISA Overpayment Recovery Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 5, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. defeated a proposed class action claiming its practice of offsetting overpayments from certain health plans by withholding payments to providers from other plans violates federal benefits law, with a Minnesota federal judge finding plan participants leading the suit haven't actually been harmed....

