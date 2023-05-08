Calif. Rail Biz Tries To Sink Ex-Worker's Racial Bias Suit

By Henrik Nilsson (May 8, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Rail company Pacific Harbor Line is asking a California federal judge to throw out a suit brought by one of seven Black engineers alleging the company ignored racist conduct, saying the former employee manipulated a document to support claims that a supervisor called him racial slurs....

