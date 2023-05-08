Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Rail Biz Tries To Sink Ex-Worker's Racial Bias Suit

By Henrik Nilsson (May 8, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Rail company Pacific Harbor Line is asking a California federal judge to throw out a suit brought by one of seven Black engineers alleging the company ignored racist conduct, saying the former employee manipulated a document to support claims that a supervisor called him racial slurs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!