Neb. Justices Say Nixed Experts Doom Birth Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (May 8, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed a directed verdict clearing two doctors from claims they caused birth injuries that left a newborn with brain damage, saying while the standard of care for treatment of children is nationalized, state law still requires that an expert show he is familiar with how local hospitals operate, and thus the trial court was right to exclude the parents' expert....

