Stryker Settles Faulty Spinal Device Claims Days Before Trial

By Rachel Riley (May 5, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker Stryker Corp. has resolved a product liability suit that was slated for trial in less than a week, agreeing to settle claims from a man who said his legs were partially paralyzed when a spinal insertion instrument malfunctioned during his 2016 back surgery at a Seattle hospital....

