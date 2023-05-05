DHS Says Afghan Evacuees Can Reapply For Parole In June

By Britain Eakin (May 5, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that Afghan allies who fled the Taliban takeover of the country over the last two years and were admitted to the U.S. under humanitarian parole will be able to reapply next month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS