Cannabis Supercenters: Key Benefits And Legal Issues

By Christopher Gordon (May 12, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- In a recent research report, Echelon Capital Markets stated that the cannabis industry has experienced "significant cannabis price declines in the US, which [appeared] to have been accelerated" in the second half of 2022's fourth quarter, and that competition in the space "is expected to remain stiff."[1] ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS