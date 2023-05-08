Judge Tells Cooley, Carstens & Cahoon To Chill In IP Fee Row

By Andrew Karpan (May 8, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's newest member on Monday reminded lawyers arguing in front of the appeals court "of their obligation not to lightly launch attacks on one another's integrity," after lawyers from Cooley LLP and Carstens & Cahoon LLP clashed over $300,000 in legal fees attached to claims of misconduct in a failed lawsuit over a cannabis patent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS