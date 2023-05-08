CBD Cos.' Owner Strikes Deal With Ex-GC In Benefits Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 8, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of several Pennsylvania CBD companies and his erstwhile employer have reached an agreement to end a yearslong dispute over more than $600,000 in back pay and benefits the attorney and his wife claim they were owed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS