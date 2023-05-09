FTX Proceedings Highlight D&O Issues Amid Bankruptcy

By Geoffrey Fehling and Justin Paget (May 9, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Insurance recently took center stage in the closely watched FTX bankruptcy proceedings when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware refused a request by former FTX executive and founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried, to access the company's $10 million directors and officers liability policy to help defray his legal expenses....

