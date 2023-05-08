Nutanix Execs Misrepresented Management Risks, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (May 8, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The leadership of computing company Nutanix Inc. has been hit with a derivative suit in California federal court, alleging they failed to disclose known internal management risks, leading to a stock drop after it was revealed that those risks caused the company to use third-party software for purposes beyond what it had contracted for....

