Talc Co. Tells 3rd Circ. Ch. 11 Mandamus Writ Is Premature

By Vince Sullivan (May 8, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson told the Third Circuit on Monday that a petition for a writ of mandamus the talc claimants committee filed with the court is improper because the group is already pursuing similar relief from the bankruptcy court, which has yet to rule on pending dismissal motions....

