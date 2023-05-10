Justices Urged To Settle Military Retiree Court-Martial Issue

By Rae Ann Varona (May 10, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A retired Marine is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether he could be court-martialed for sexual assault committed after he left active duty, saying clarity is necessary for a growing population that's increasingly facing post-retirement offenses....

