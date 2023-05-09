Experts Misled Jury, Gas Can Maker Says In Retrial Bid

By Tom Lotshaw (May 9, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT) -- No Spill Inc. has asked a Kansas federal judge to overrule a jury verdict that a Canadian company did not infringe its U.S. patents to lower the risk of gasoline can explosions, and it said that if the judge won't enter a new judgment, there should be a retrial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS