Consumers Say No Need For Actual Damages In FCRA Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 17, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Consumers who claim credit reporting agency Experian disseminated inaccurate information about their debts to third parties urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a decision denying their bid for class certification, arguing the lower court erred in ruling that they needed to show actual damages for relief under the Fair Credit Reporting Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS