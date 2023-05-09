Marriott Beats Suit Claiming It Fired Worker For BLM Posts

By Grace Elletson (May 9, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sided with a Marriott hotel brand in a Black ex-manager's suit alleging she was fired over Black Lives Matter-related social media posts, ruling the ex-employee didn't show the hotel chain's stated reason for firing her — promoting her business on company property — was bogus....

