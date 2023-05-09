Ga. DA Must Face Suit Challenging Her Job Performance

By Emily Johnson (May 9, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Georgia superior court judge ruled Tuesday that a district attorney must face a lawsuit seeking to compel her to perform her duties, finding that her alleged policy to not enforce marijuana possession and other crimes could be a gross abuse of her prosecutorial discretion....

