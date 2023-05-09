Widow Blasts Ford Bid To Undo Asbestos Verdict As Recycled

By Jonathan Capriel (May 9, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A widow who convinced a jury that Ford Motor Co. was partially liable for her husband's fatal mesothelioma urged a North Carolina federal judge to toss the automaker's bid to overturn the $275,000 verdict, saying there isn't anything in Ford's arguments the court hasn't already rejected....

