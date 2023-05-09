Texas Judge Freezes Oil Venture Amid Atty Theft Charges

By Chart Riggall (May 9, 2023, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Dallas judge has agreed to freeze the assets of a corporation that a local attorney allegedly used to steal millions from a Texas businessman after the two went into business together to purchase petroleum interests from the estate of the late tycoon T. Boone Pickens....

