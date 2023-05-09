Alaska Wants Salmon Fishing Season Saved Amid Appeal

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 9, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Alaska urged a Washington federal judge to pause his order halting summer and winter Chinook salmon troll fishing in southeast Alaska until the federal government addresses Endangered Species Act violations, saying Alaskan communities will be irreparably harmed if the upcoming fishing seasons are closed....

