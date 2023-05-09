Texas Engineers Can't Toss Attys' Breach Of Contract Claim

By Emily Sawicki (May 9, 2023, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday determined that a Beaumont, Texas, law firm did not make a fatal filing error in launching a breach of contract counterclaim against an engineering firm that sued it in state court over alleged unpaid consulting fees, striking down the engineering firm's attempt to see the counterclaim tossed....

