USAA Asks Court Not To Salvage Premium Overcharge Claim

By Julie Manganis (May 9, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Insurer USAA wants a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a putative class action accusing it of overcharging for premiums on previously totaled vehicles, saying the rates were approved by Pennsylvania's insurance commissioner and that the plaintiff has no legal right to challenge them....

