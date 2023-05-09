Ga. Judge Won't Change $1M Award Or Open Securities Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 9, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has denied a motion by Berkeley Ventures II LLC to reopen its securities case against Sionic Mobile Corp. and its CEO Ronald Herman in order to reinstate Herman as a defendant, as well as a motion by Sionic for relief from a $1.05 million default judgment....

