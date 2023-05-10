5th Circ. Affirms Water Co.'s Coverage Win Over Land Deal

By Ganesh Setty (May 10, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Allied World Specialty Insurance Co. breached its duty to defend a Texas water supplier and certain current and former board members accused of heavily discounting a parcel of land and selling it to another board member, the Fifth Circuit affirmed, finding a contractual liability exclusion in the supplier's policy was inapplicable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS