Tribal Traffic Ticket Case Threatens Public Safety, Tulsa Says

By Caleb Symons (May 10, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Efforts by a Choctaw Nation citizen to overturn a $150 speeding ticket risk subjecting the entire city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to legitimate safety threats every day, public officials said Tuesday, urging the Tenth Circuit to affirm their jurisdiction over Native American residents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS