Prince Harry And Celebs Kick Off Tabloid Hacking Trial

By Ronan Barnard (May 10, 2023, 7:50 PM BST) -- Prince Harry and other celebrities accused the parent company of U.K. tabloid The Mirror at the start of a trial Wednesday of using illegal methods to obtain their private information, alleging the publisher was at the center of a "flood of illegality." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS