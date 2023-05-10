Trader Joe's Sued Over Alleged Metals In Chocolate Bars

By Tom Lotshaw (May 10, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Grocery chain Trader Joe's was hit with a proposed class action in California for allegedly not informing customers at least two of its dark chocolate products contain unsafe levels of lead or cadmium, marking at least the third such suit filed against the company this year....

