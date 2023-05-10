SEC Sues Brazilian Reinsurer Over False Investment Claims

By Emily Enfinger (May 10, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian reinsurance company has been hit with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit in New York federal court claiming a former senior executive for the company planted a false story in the news about getting a major investment from Berkshire Hathaway....

