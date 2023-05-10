Suns' TV Deal Broke Bally Sports Ch. 11 Stay, Judge Rules

By Vince Sullivan (May 10, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Phoenix Suns violated the automatic stay in the Chapter 11 case of regional sports network Bally Sports when it signed a new television broadcast rights deal last month, a Texas bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday, saying the team needs to honor the backend contractual rights of the debtor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS