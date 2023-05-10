Mich. Town Gets Pot License Challenge Thrown Out

By Mike Curley (May 10, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has thrown out claims from a cannabis dispensary alleging the Village of Sanford violated its due process rights when it awarded a permit to a rival shop owner, saying the dispensary does not have a property right to open and operate a store and the village had discretion to award the permit as it saw fit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS