Ky. Investment Adviser Gets 10 Years For Real Estate Scheme

By Elliot Weld (May 10, 2023, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky investment adviser and lawyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court of telling his clients to invest millions of dollars in dilapidated properties without informing them of the issues they had and using the investment funds to pay other investors....

