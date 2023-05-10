SpaceX Backs FCC's 12 GHz Plan, Wants Satellites Protected

By Christopher Cole (May 10, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX urged the Federal Communications Commission to require that new entrants to the 12 gigahertz spectrum band provide sufficient specifics on their proposed services to prove they won't introduce harmful interference to next-generation satellite and satellite television providers already using the band....

