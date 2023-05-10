Split Fla. Court Says Pet Store Texts Didn't Invade Privacy

By David Minsky (May 10, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Florida's Third District Court of Appeal on Wednesday issued a split ruling reversing a certification for a customer's class action suit against a pet store over unwanted text messages, finding that he lacked standing because the texts did not invade his privacy and directed the lower court to dismiss the claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS