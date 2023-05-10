Class Bid To Halt Home Sales 'Anti-American,' RE Cos. Say

By Danielle Ferguson (May 10, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A series of real estate companies accused of running a national bulk homebuying program that preyed on Black buyers urged a Michigan federal judge on Wednesday to reject the plaintiffs' bid to freeze some of their operations while the suit is pending, arguing the motion is "anti-business" and "anti-American."...

