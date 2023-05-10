ISPs Exaggerate Cost Of Upgrading Utility Poles, FCC Hears

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 10, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- An organization representing investor-owned utilities and several power companies has urged the Federal Communications Commission to reject proposals that would shift more costs to the utilities for pole upgrades and replacements required to install new broadband equipment....

