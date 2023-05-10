NJ Judge Denies Packing Co.'s Trade Secrets Injunction Bid

By Ryan Harroff (May 10, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Wednesday to grant packaging powerhouse WestRock Co.'s request for a court order blocking its competitor from using trade secrets it allegedly obtained by hiring 22 WestRock workers and having them bring that information over....

