Norfolk Southern Can't Send Pa. Derailment Suit To Ohio

By Katherine Smith (May 10, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge will not allow Norfolk Southern to send a school district's suit over the East Palestine train derailment to join over 30 other lawsuits in Ohio federal court, ruling Wednesday that the location of the damage detailed in the suit and preferences of the school district prevent the case from being moved....

