Aluminum Co. Says It Never Promised Lifetime Health Benefits

By Emily Brill (May 10, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- An aluminum producer argued in Indiana federal court Wednesday that it was allowed to transition a crop of retirees from a company-funded health care plan to a health reimbursement account, saying the retirees have no basis to argue that their union contracts guaranteed them health care plan access for life....

