9th Circ. Backs Medical Center's Win In Disability Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 10, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal Wednesday of an ex-worker's suit claiming she was fired by a medical center for requesting time off to manage medical issues, ruling that she didn't show the center's stated reason for firing her — timecard fraud — aimed to conceal bias....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS