10th Circ. Backs Ruling Utah Bank Didn't Infringe 'Elevate' TM

By Jasmin Boyce (May 10, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has refused to revive a trademark feud between dueling credit unions over purportedly similar and confusing branding, partly finding a lack of confusion between their competing blue and green logos since customers exercise a significant level of care when choosing a bank....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS