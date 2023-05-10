Parents, Amazon Clash Over Distress Claims In Suicide Suit

By Mike Curley (May 10, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. and the parents of two teens who killed themselves using sodium nitrite they bought through the platform are feuding over whether one parent's negligent infliction of emotional distress claim should remain in the case, with Amazon arguing it is preempted by the Washington Product Liability Act....

