Wells Fargo Wins Fla. Ruling Nixing Fees For Bankrupt Firm

By Madison Arnold (May 10, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA scored a Florida state appellate ruling Wednesday that overturned a lower court's decision to award $17,000 in attorney fees for work in an underlying foreclosure case to the trustee of now-defunct Stopa Law Firm PA after it went bankrupt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS