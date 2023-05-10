Lime Asks Court To Keep Hertz Trade Secrets Suit Alive

By Henrik Nilsson (May 10, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Electric-bike and scooter company Lime is urging a California federal court not to toss its suit accusing Hertz of using trade secrets to build a new version of its mobile app within weeks of one of Lime's top engineers leaving for Hertz, saying the latter took dubious shortcuts to improve its technology....

