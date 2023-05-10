US GOP Reps. Back Texas Suit To Block $1.7T Spending Bill

By Greg Lamm (May 10, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Ten Republican congressional members on Wednesday filed a brief in Texas federal court backing the Lone Star State's lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction to halt a $1.7 trillion appropriations package over its funding for immigrants, arguing the bill was unconstitutionally authorized by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because members were allowed to vote from home....

