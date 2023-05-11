Ex-IRS Officer Led $3M Pandemic Loan Scam, Feds Say

By Anna Scott Farrell (May 11, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former IRS revenue officer led a criminal ring to bilk $3 million from the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program by guiding his brother and his brother's friends to make fraudulent loan applications that included fake tax documents, federal prosecutors in California told a federal court....

