Astellas, Scientists Settle Stem Cell Patent Inventorship Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (May 11, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Two former University of Connecticut scientists have agreed to remove their names from two embryonic stem cell research method patents to resolve the Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine's yearslong litigation challenging their inventorship claims, according to documents filed in Massachusetts federal court....

