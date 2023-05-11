NJ Golf Club Will Pay $100,000 To Settle Discrimination Claims

By Elaine Briseño (May 11, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Pine Valley Golf Club, which only recently began allowing women into its establishment, has reached a settlement with New Jersey officials following a lengthy investigation and agreed to a $100,000 payment that will be used to establish two scholarships for women....

