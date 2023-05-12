Texas Court Nixes Dental Co.'s Parking Lot Damages Award

By Isaac Monterose (May 12, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court partially affirmed and reversed a Plano dental and medical company's jury award for its property destruction and trespassing suit against a landscaping company, ruling that the dental and medical company failed to support its testimony for how much it would cost to repair its damaged parking lot and that the damages award must be recalculated....

