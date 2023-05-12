EPA Plan Forces Utilities To Confront Power Plants' Future

By Keith Goldberg (May 12, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed new greenhouse gas emissions standards will force states and utilities to take a hard look at how long they can realistically keep their coal- and gas-fired power plants up and running, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS