Del. Justices Urged To Undo Atty Disqualification In FCRA Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 11, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has been urged to undo a Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP attorney's disqualification from representing a plaintiff's suit accusing The Bancorp Bank NA and two of its prepaid card service providers of failing to properly report abandoned cardholder balances....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS