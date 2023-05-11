NJ Ex-Prosecutor Censured Over Advances Toward Defendant

By Jake Maher (May 11, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court this week handed down a censure to a former Passaic County senior assistant prosecutor for his unwanted attempt to pursue a personal relationship with a defendant in the drug court recovery program he was overseeing, including by going to her workplace and giving her his phone number....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS